Look: Georgia Tech Football Reacts To Georgia Tragedy

The University of Georgia is in mourning today following the sudden, shocking loss of Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy. And when they suffer in such a way, even their arch-rivals are willing to bury the hatchet and offer support.

In a statement released on Twitter, the Georgia Tech football team offered its condolences for the loss of Willock and LeCroy. The team offered their thoughts and sincere well-wishes to everyone at Georgia.

"Our entire program and community send our most sincere and deepest condolences to @GeorgiaFootball on the passing of Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy. Our thoughts are with their families, friends, teammates and coaches," the program said.

The football world is praising Georgia Tech for showing so much class and respect towards their bitter rivals.

"Very classy! Well done!" one user replied.

"True class. Thank you, Tech. Rivals on the field, neighbors and friends off the field," wrote another.

"There are some things that are bigger than football, bigger than a rivalry, sending up prayers for the families and the entire UGA community," a third user wrote.

The Georgia-Georgia Tech football rivalry dates all the way back to the 1890s and the vitriol the two football teams send each others way has been fierce at times. But this is one of those many things that are so much bigger than football.

Truly a class act from Georgia Tech.