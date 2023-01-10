Look: Georgia's 2023 Football Schedule Is Going Viral

ATHENS, GA - OCTOBER 15: A general view of Sanford Stadium during the game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Vanderbilt Commodores on October 15, 2016 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

Georgia looks like it could be on its way to a three-peat in 2023.

The back-to-back National Champions have an extremely favorable schedule lined up for this coming season.

Take a look at the Bulldogs' lineup for 2023 here:

Looking at this schedule, it appears that the Bulldogs' only real challenge will take place when they travel to Knoxville for an away-game matchup against Tennessee in the penultimate game of the regular season,.

If Georgia runs the table next year, it will be its third straight regular season with an undefeated record.

The Bulldogs capped off this year's undefeated season with a massive blowout win over TCU in the National Championship game. Though the team will be without starting quarterback Stetson Bennett next year, they'll replace him with four-star QB Carson Beck in 2023.

It appears Georgia will continue its dynastic run into next season.