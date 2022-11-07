Look: Giants Fans React To Troubling Bye Week Injury

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 17: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) Xavier McKinney #29 of the New York Giants in action against the Los Angeles Rams at MetLife Stadium on October 17, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Los Angeles Rams defeated the New York Giants 38-11. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images) Mike Stobe/Getty Images

About 99.99-percent of players who go into the bye week emerge refreshed thanks to the extra week of rest. But for New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney, the bye week turned into a nightmare.

McKinney took to Twitter on Monday to announce that he suffered a hand injury while riding an ATV in Cabo this past week. He revealed that the injury will keep him off the field for the next few weeks.

The third-year safety has started every game for the Giants this season. He has 38 tackles, a sack, four passes defended and a forced fumble. McKinney is third on the team in solo tackles.

Giants fans are practically speechless. Based on the responses, it seems clear that the fans barely even know how to react to something so absurd.

The New York Giants have the No. 9 defense in the NFL, which is a huge reason that the team is enjoying one of their best starts to a season in recent memory at 6-2. They've already matched or exceeded their win total from the last five seasons.

To not only lose a starter but a major contributor to the defense right in the middle of the season is bad enough. But for it to happen in a complete freak accident - and while riding an ATV of all things - has to make this one sting even more.

The Giants return from their bye in Week 10 to take on the Houston Texans. They'll have to spend the week find a new starting safety though.