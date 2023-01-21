Look: NFL Team Has No Running Water At Its Hotel

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - DECEMBER 04: A general view of a kick attempt by Mason Crosby #2 of the Green Bay Packers against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on December 4, 2011 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Getty Images)

The Giants won't take the field until tonight, but this Saturday is already getting off to a poor start.

According to Jordan Raanan of ESPN, the Giants' hotel in Center City has no water.

"Busted pipe. No showers this morning. They’re working on fixing it," Raanan wrote on Twitter.

The timing of this accident is brutal for the G-Men. They're less than 12 hours away from facing the Eagles in the divisional round of the playoffs.

Hopefully for Brian Daboll's squad, they'll have running water sooner than later.

The G-Men are coming off an upset win over the Vikings. Daniel Jones led the way with 301 passing yards, 78 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

If the Giants are going to shock the Eagles tonight, they'll need a similar performance from Jones.

The Giants and Eagles will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET. This NFC East showdown will be televised on FOX.