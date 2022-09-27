Look: Giants Made Huge Mistake On Ezekiel Elliott's Touchdown
It was a rough night for the New York Giants on last night, made rougher by an embarrassing and costly mistake last in the third quarter.
Per The Athletic's Dan Duggan:
"The Giants only had 10 men on the field for Zeke's third-and-goal TD run. They were in base personnel on the previous play. DL Justin Ellis and OLB Oshane Ximines came in, OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux, CB Adoree' Jackson and CB Cor'Dale Flott left the field."
Duggan's tweet got some reaction from Giants fans on Twitter.
New York would go on to lose 23-16.