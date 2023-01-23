Look: Giants Revealed Their Hope For Daniel Jones

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 16: Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants attempts a pass against the Chicago Bears in the first half during a preseason game at MetLife Stadium on August 16, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)

It's safe to say that the New York Giants far exceeded expectations in 2022, going from 4-13 to 9-7-1 in their first year under head coach Brian Daboll. But with star quarterback Daniel Jones out of contract heading into 2023, what is the team's plan for him?

Speaking to the media on Monday in his last press conference of the season, Giants general manager Joe Schoen made it clear that they want Jones back for 2023.

"We would like Daniel to be here. He said it yesterday that there's a business side to it, but we feel like Daniel played well this season and did everything we asked him to do... We still have to have our staff meetings and devise an offseason plan. We haven't had those meetings yet, but we would like to have Daniel Jones back," Schoen said, via SNY.

That may be easier said than done though. The Giants may be flush with cap space but they've got a lot of key players whose contracts are running up this offseason, including Jones, star running back Saquon Barkley and safety Julian Love - all of who played big roles in the team's success and all of whom are due for big paydays.

There's little denying that Daniel Jones is a quarterback that the Giants can build around after the year he just had. Career-highs in completion percentage, yards and passer rating are all traits worthy of an extension.

But the exact number will probably be the point of contention. Jones may have to decide whether he wants to be paid like an average quarterback or an above average to elite quarterback.

The Giants are going to have some tough decisions to make over the next couple of months.

Will Daniel Jones be a Giant in 2023?