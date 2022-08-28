Look: Giants Wide Receiver Blasted For Embarrassing Effort

PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 26: A detailed view of a New York Giants helmet on the sidelines before the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field on December 26, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Giants receiver Kenny Golladay got called out for his half-hearted run blocking in Sunday's preseason finale.

In the first quarter of the Giants MetLife showdown vs. the Jets, the G-Men's $72 million man didn't do much to sell the team's fake screen attempt; allowing a corner within range to eventually make the tackle.

"This is a really bad look for Kenny Golladay," tweeted a fan account.

More users piled on in the replies.

"They should really look towards a trade," a fan said. "He's got a nasty contract and they got guys like Wan’Dale, Toney, Collin Johnson, etc who have talent and potential plus the Giants aren't competing. Might as well try to send him to a team who is trying to compete."

"Oh my."

"This won't look good on the film," tweeted Zach Braziller.

"If Golladay didn’t have the contract he did, he’d be cut from the Giants," another said. "No urgency in preseason to prove he is deserving of a spot does not portend good things for the season. He’s cooked."

The Giants hold a 10-3 lead a few minutes into the second quarter.