Look: Giants Wide Receiver Reacts To Metlife Turf Video

The turf at MetLife Stadium has been a contentious point among players and fans alike in recent years and that reemerged after an unfortunate injury to Giants WR Sterling Shepard on Monday night.

Shepard was just running a route on a routine play, only to suffer a torn ACL as he slowed up once it concluded.

On Tuesday, Giants teammate Kadarius Toney gave his thoughts on the MetLife surface. Tweeting, "Like I Said This [Expletive] krazy. You kan literally get hurt doing nothing."

Big Blue fans reacted to Toney's comments on Twitter.

Toney is currently dealing with injuries of his own. Namely, a hamstring that has kept him inactive the past week.