Look: Girl's Reaction To Aaron Judge High-Five Went Viral

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 23: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees celebrates his ninth inning game winning base hit against the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium on June 23, 2022 in New York City. The Yankees defeated the Astros 7-6. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images) Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

On Tuesday night, New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge kept his ridiculous 2022 season going with two more home runs.

Judge hit home runs No. 56 and No. 57 last night against the Boston Red Sox. He now sits just four home runs shy of the Yankees record of 61, set by Roger Maris in 1961.

His second home run on the night helped the Yankees knot the game at four runs apiece as the team went on to win in extra innings. However, it was one fan's reaction to a high-five from Judge that was the lasting image.

Following one of his home runs, Judge found the fan's hand and gave her a high-five.

Her reaction is priceless.

Chad Jennings of The Athletic caught up with the fan, Cecilia Jacob, who couldn't believe the moment.

“You see him come up to take the high five,” Cecilia said. “But when he goes to actually hit the high five, you don’t (see) it. But then you catch my hand after, like shaking, frozen in the air, because my hand stayed there for like five seconds after because I was in disbelief.”

Little gestures from sports stars can have a massive impact.