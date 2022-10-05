Look: Gisele Appears To Make Decision On Her Wedding Ring

Over the past few months, seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady and supermodel Gisele Bundchen have reportedly grown apart.

According to Page Six, the couple has been living in different houses over the past few months and recently hired divorce lawyers. “I never actually thought this argument would be the end of them, but it looks like it is,” a source told Page Six.

Earlier this week, a new report suggested that Gisele isn't wearing her wedding ring anymore either.

Here's more from Page Six:

Gisele Bündchen was spotted without her wedding ring on the same day Page Six exclusively revealed that both she and husband Tom Brady hired divorce lawyers. Photos show the Brazilian supermodel out with her kids, but without her wedding ring on Tuesday in Miami, where she’s been staying amid rumors she’s splitting from the NFL player.

Gisele happened to be at the gym while she was photographed without her ring, so it's possible she took it off to work out.

However, Page Six seems convinced it's just another step towards an eventual separation between the two.