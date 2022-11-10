Look: Gisele Bundchen Has Reportedly Made A Secret Purchase

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Gisele Bundchen, wife of Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, celebrates after the Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Gisele Bündchen has purchased an $11.5 million mansion in Miami Beach.

According to Page Six's Emily Smith, the 6,600-square-foot house is located directly across the waterway from Tom Brady's under-construction home on Indian Creek.

The couple announced their divorce two weeks ago following a 13-year marriage.

"You could literally swim from Gisele’s place to Tom’s — not that they would — but both homes will include a dock, so it would be very easy for them to co-parent their children while living so close to each other," a source told Smith.

The report said Bündchen viewed her new home on Aug. 16, shortly before Brady took an excused absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason. She finalized the purchase on Oct. 6.

Gisele's new home features five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a large pool, home theater, gym, and multiple terraces. The supermodel is reportedly renting a property in Miami and also purchased a three-bedroom home in Miami Beach.