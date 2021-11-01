It’s a pirate’s life for the Brady family.

Halloween was probably a frustrating day for Tom Brady, as his Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Trevor Siemian-led New Orleans Saints, but the rest of the family appeared to have a good time.

In appropriate fashion, Gisele and their two kids dressed up as pirates for Halloween this year.

“Hope you all had a great Halloween! Arrr from the Tampa Bay pirates!!!” the legendary supermodel wrote on Instagram.

Brady appreciated the costume, as well.

“My favorite Pirates in the universe ‼️‼️‼️” he wrote.

The Bucs lost to the Saints, 36-27, on Sunday afternoon. New Orleans lost starting quarterback Jameis Winston early in the contest, but the Saints’ defense made some opportune plays, frustrating Brady and the Bucs offense.

Tampa Bay dropped to 6-2 on the season with Sunday’s loss, while New Orleans improved to 5-2.