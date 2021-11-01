The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Look: Gisele Bundchen, Kids Had Appropriate Halloween Costumes

Tom Brady and Gisele on the red carpet.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 21: (L-R) Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen attends the 2019 Hollywood For Science Gala at Private Residence on February 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

It’s a pirate’s life for the Brady family.

Halloween was probably a frustrating day for Tom Brady, as his Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Trevor Siemian-led New Orleans Saints, but the rest of the family appeared to have a good time.

In appropriate fashion, Gisele and their two kids dressed up as pirates for Halloween this year.

“Hope you all had a great Halloween! Arrr from the Tampa Bay pirates!!!” the legendary supermodel wrote on Instagram.

Brady appreciated the costume, as well.

“My favorite Pirates in the universe ‼️‼️‼️” he wrote.

The Bucs lost to the Saints, 36-27, on Sunday afternoon. New Orleans lost starting quarterback Jameis Winston early in the contest, but the Saints’ defense made some opportune plays, frustrating Brady and the Bucs offense.

Tampa Bay dropped to 6-2 on the season with Sunday’s loss, while New Orleans improved to 5-2.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.