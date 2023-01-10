Look: Gisele Bundchen Reveals Her Hope For 2023

Gisele Bundchen is entering 2023 with a positive mindset.

On Sunday, Bundchen shared a photo of herself meditating on Instagram. Her post featured a quote from poet Rumi.

The quote that Bundchen shared makes it seem like she's hoping for a peaceful year.

Here was the caption for Bundchen's post:

"The quieter you become, the more you can hear." - Rumi. Wishing you all a joyful and blessed 2023. 🤍✨

Bundchen's post on Instagram received well over 200,000 likes. She also received a plethora of positive comments from her followers.

A few weeks ago, Bundchen posted photos of her latest trip to Brazil. She spent Christmas in Rio Grande do Sul.

"It's my Rio Grande do Sul Heaven, Sun, South, Earth and Color Where everything that is planted grows and what blooms the most is love," she wrote. "It's always so good to come back home. Always so good to be back home."

Bundchen finalized her divorce with Tom Brady this past October. They'll co-parent their two children, Benjamin and Vivian.