Look: Gisele Bundchen Shared Racy Tom Brady Video

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 21: (L-R) Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen attends the 2019 Hollywood For Science Gala at Private Residence on February 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Tom Brady's been many things over the course of his two-decade long career, Super Bowl champion, MVP and now underwear model (apparently).

On Monday morning, Brady's supermodel wife Gisele Bundchen shared an Instagram story of the QB in the bathroom showing off his new Brady Brand boxer briefs.

"Hey new underwear!" Gisele laughed. "Let me see. Let me see your new underwear. Is that Brady Brand?!"

Brady light-heartedly tossed a towel over his wife's phone to make sure that he didn't reveal too much.

But it was a funny moment between the couple.

Tom ventured into the apparel space at the beginning of this year, launching his own Brady branded clothing.

At 44-years-old, Brady has come a long way from his infamous combine photo.