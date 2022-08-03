Look: Gisele Bundchen Shares Birthday Message For Tom Brady

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 07: NFL player Tom Brady and model Gisele Bundchen attend the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for New York Magazine)

The football world is celebrating the birthday of arguably the greatest football player of all time.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady turns 45 years old today. The seven-time Super Bowl champion has received message from hundreds - if not thousands of people on social media this morning.

However, there's one that's more important than any other. His wife, iconic model Gisele Bundchen, took to Instagram on Wednesday morning with a message for Brady.

"Happy birthday to one of the most focused, disciplined and fashionable person I know! @tombrady you are so loved and we are always here cheering for you and wishing you all the most wonderful things in life!" she said.

Brady is hoping to add an eight Super Bowl victory to his resume this year. Tampa Bay will once again be one of the favorites to win the NFC with most of the roster coming back for another season.