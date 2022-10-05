Look: Gisele Bundchen Spotted In Miami Amid Tom Brady, Divorce Lawyer News

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Gisele Bundchen after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

On Monday, Gisele Bundchen was spotted at a Miami gym working out by herself. On Tuesday, TMZ obtained photos of her getting in a workout with her children, Ben and Vivian.

Every move Bundchen makes over the next few weeks will be under a microscope due to the latest reports regarding her marriage.

According to Page Six, Brady and Bundchen have hired divorce attorneys.

"I never actually thought this argument would be the end of them, but it looks like it is,” a source told Page Six. "I don’t think there will be any coming back now. They both have lawyers and are looking at what a split will entail, who gets what and what the finances will be."

Since this report is gaining a lot of steam on social media, the latest photos of Bundchen and her children will most likely generate a plethora of reactions as well.

Brady and Bundchen have been married since 2009. They have two children together.

Per the report from Page Six, if Brady and Bundchen actually settle on a divorce, they will share joint custody of their children.