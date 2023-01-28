Look: Gisele Bundchen Spotted In Racy Swimsuit

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Gisele Bundchen, wife of Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, celebrates after the Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

On Saturday afternoon, photos of Gisele Bundchen from her latest modeling shoot started making the rounds on social media.

The supermodel took to a beach near Miami for a new shoot and was spotted wearing a swimsuit that left little to the imagination. The New York Post shared more details of the shoot:

The sexy swimwear featured a deep-cut neckline that plunged down to her bellybutton. For a shred of modesty, Bündchen wore a flesh-colored g-string under the high-cut suit so as not to flash the crew of stylists and shutterbugs surrounding her.

Check it out.

Fresh off of her divorce from Tom Brady, Bundchen continues to dominate the headlines. After calling off her 13-year marriage with the star quarterback, she appears to have wasted no time finding his replacement.

In recent weeks she's been spotted with with her jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente. The couple was spotted in Costa Rica together in November, just weeks after their divorce went official.