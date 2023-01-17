Look: Gisele Bundchen Spotted With Notable Man In Costa Rica

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Gisele Bundchen, wife of Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, celebrates after the Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

While the NFL world waits for Tom Brady to announce his plans for 2023, Gisele Bundchen is making sure she stays in top shape.

On Tuesday, photos of Bundchen running in Costa Rica surfaced on the internet. Once again, she was spotted with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente by her side.

Bundchen was wearing olive shorts with a matching sports bra. Valente, meanwhile was wearing a light T-shirt with black shorts.

The latest photo of Bundchen with Valente has gained a lot of traction over the past few hours.

Bundchen was seen vacationing with Valente in Costa Rica towards the end of 2022, which then sparked rumors about them dating. However, they were eventually shut down by her camp.

"He and his two brothers are Gisele and the kids' martial arts teachers," a source told PEOPLE. "They are not dating."

Bundchen is just a few months removed from finalizing her divorce with Brady. They had two children together, Benjamin and Vivian.