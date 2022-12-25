Look: Gisele Bundchen's Christmas Message Going Viral
Christmas morning is finally here, which means it's time for celebrities in the sporting world to share what they're up to.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady spent Christmas Eve in a hotel alone before today's game against the Arizona Cardinals. “It’ll be a new experience that I’ve never had before that I’m going to have to learn how to deal with,” Brady said on a recent podcast. “And I think that’s what life’s about.”
Late Saturday night, his ex-wife Gisele Bundchen, shared a photo of her first Christmas without Brady in years.
"Wishing you and your families a Merry Christmas!" she said with a photo of her living room showing off her massive Christmas tree.
Brady and the Bucs face off against the Cardinals tonight at 8:20 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on NBC.