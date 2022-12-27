Look: Gisele Bundchen's Christmas Photos Are Going Viral

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Gisele Bundchen, wife of Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, celebrates after the Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

On Tuesday, Gisele Bundchen shared photos of her first Christmas since finalizing her divorce with Tom Brady.

Bundchen spent time with her children in Brazil. According to her latest Instagram post, she was in Rio Grande do Sul.

Bundchen posted photos of her latest trip to Brazil along with this caption: "It's my Rio Grande do Sul Heaven, Sun, South, Earth and Color Where everything that is planted grows and what blooms the most is love. It's always so good to come back home. Always so good to be back home."

It certainly looks like they had a great time.

Check it out:

Brady, meanwhile, spent his Christmas on the football field. He led the Buccaneers to an overtime win over the Cardinals.

Following the game, Brady had a postgame message for his family.

"Say hi to my parents, my sisters, my kids, love you all, hope you had a good time. Merry Christmas to everyone, see you soon," Brady said.