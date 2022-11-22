Look: Gisele Got Help Moving From Notable Man

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Gisele Bundchen, wife of Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, celebrates after the Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Gisele Bundchen is getting ready to become neighbors with Tom Brady.

TMZ reported last week that Bundchen bought a $11.5 million home in the Miami Beach area. The property is actually right across the creek from Brady's future house.

On Tuesday, TMZ announced that Bundchen is moving into her Miami Beach home. She was seen getting help from an associate of jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente.

Bundchen made headlines last week when she was spotted on vacation in Costa Rica with Valente.

Despite what some people may think, it has been reported that Bundchen and Valente aren't romantically involved. He apparently handles the physical aspect of her children's homeschool curriculum.

Unfortunately for Bundchen and Valente, rumors continue to swirl on social media.

As for Brady, he has not commented on this situation. He has stated multiple times that he's grateful for his time spent with the former supermodel.

Brady and Bundchen will co-parent their two children, Benjamin and Vivian.