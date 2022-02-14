Love is in the air today. Gisele Bundchen just posted a heartfelt message for her husband and former NFL quarterback Tom Brady on Instagram.

“Happy Valentines day hubby! Hope you like your gift,” Gisele said on Instagram. “Let’s grow some love and make the world greener! Te amo ❤️ Feliz dia dos namorados lovvvey! Espero que goste do teu presente. Vamos plantar amor e deixar o mundo mais verde! Te amo.”

The “gift” Gisele is referring to is the gift of planting trees. Gisele described the gift in her post.

“To Tom. Love, Gisele. This lasting gift of tree planting will not only put trees in the ground; it will help creat healthy forests that filter clean air, provide fresh drinking water, help curb climate change, and provide homes for thousands of species of plants and animals,” the gift reads.

That’s pretty thoughtful. Well done, Gisele. Hopefully Tom has something as cool to give her.

Brady, meanwhile, watched Sunday’s Super Bowl 56 from Costa Rica. He and Gisele are enjoying a much-deserved retirement vacation on the sandy beaches of Costa Rica.

There’s not too many better ways to enjoy Valentine’s than with a tropical vacation.