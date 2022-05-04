Look: Gisele Reacts To The Viral Tom Brady Photo
A photo of Tom Brady's "jacked" arms went viral on social media earlier this week.
Brady, who's returning for yet another NFL season, hoping to win an eighth Super Bowl, is filming a movie in the offseason.
This week, Brady shared a photo of himself on set, showing off his jacked 44-year-old arms.
"The exact moment Tom Brady “went Hollywoood” on the 80 For Brady set.
"PS @therock I’m free until August if you need help with any stunts in the meantime."
Brady's longtime wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, is a fan of her husband's arms.
"Working hard," she wrote on Instagram.
Legendary NFL quarterback Brett Favre, meanwhile, had a more playful response.
"😂😂," he wrote.
Hey, it's good to be Tom Brady, arms included.