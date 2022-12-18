Look: Gisele Takes Notable Trip Following Tom Brady Divorce

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Gisele Bundchen, wife of Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, celebrates after the Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Gisele Bundchen is spending some quality time with her children in her homeland.

Bundchen shared a series of photos on Instagram this morning featuring herself and her two children--son Benjamin and daughter Vivian--enjoying Brazil. Benjamin and Vivian are Gisele's children with ex-husband Tom Brady

"Recharging with my little ones in the country of my ❤️!" she wrote in the caption for the post.

Gisele was born in Horizontina, Rio Grande do Sul in 1980 and grew up in Brazil.

It's been a busy month for Gisele, as both Benjamin and Vivian celebrated their birthdays, turning 13 and 10 years old respectively.

Although Brady and Bundchen finalized their divorce in October after 13 years of marriage, both have remained devoted to their children, spending time with them and posting celebratory messages for each on social media.

While Gisele and the kids are in Brazil, Brady is preparing to take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Tampa this afternoon.