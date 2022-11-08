Look: Gisele Took Notable Trip After Divorcing Tom Brady
Gisele Bundchen appears to be taking a vacation. On Monday night, Page Six released photos of the supermodel in Costa Rica.
According to Page Six, Bundchen was with her two children -- Benjamin and Vivian. She stated several times during her rift with Tom Brady that taking care of her children was her priority.
It's not a surprise to see Bundchen in Costa Rica considering she has a home on the Nicoya Peninsula.
There's no telling how long Bundchen will remain in Costa Rica with her children.
As for Bundchen's divorce, she recently released a statement on that matter.
"The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always," she wrote.
Bundchen and Brady will co-parent from this point forward. Many insiders believe their marriage reached its breaking point when the legendary quarterback came out of retirement.