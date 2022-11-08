Look: Gisele Took Notable Trip After Divorcing Tom Brady

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Gisele Bundchen, wife of Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, celebrates after the Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Gisele Bundchen appears to be taking a vacation. On Monday night, Page Six released photos of the supermodel in Costa Rica.

According to Page Six, Bundchen was with her two children -- Benjamin and Vivian. She stated several times during her rift with Tom Brady that taking care of her children was her priority.

It's not a surprise to see Bundchen in Costa Rica considering she has a home on the Nicoya Peninsula.

There's no telling how long Bundchen will remain in Costa Rica with her children.

As for Bundchen's divorce, she recently released a statement on that matter.

"The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always," she wrote.

Bundchen and Brady will co-parent from this point forward. Many insiders believe their marriage reached its breaking point when the legendary quarterback came out of retirement.