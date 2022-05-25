Look: Goalie Gave Up Horrific Goal Last Night

It's not every night that you see a 132-foot game-tying goal.

Especially in the playoffs.

On Tuesday, the Calgary Flames caught Mike Smith sleeping; forcing an unbelievable misplay by the 40-year-old Oilers goalie to tie things up 3-3 in the third.

Hockey fans couldn't believe the goalie's gaffe on social media.

"There is no such thing as a bad shot on goal," one user said.

"And then what happened?" asked an Oilers fan.

"Those may as well be black jerseys seemed really cool and like a great idea until that happened," another commented.

"Unreal," another fan replied.

Thankfully, for Edmonton and its fans, Smith was able to put the mistake past him and stonewall the Flames for the rest of the game.

The Oilers went on to win 5-3, taking a 3-1 lead into Game 5.