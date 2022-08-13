Look: Golf Broadcaster Isn't Fan Of 1 "Brutal Tradition"

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 14: (L-R) Tony Finau of the United States congratulates Tiger Woods of the United States on his win on the 18th green during the final round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 14, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

The game of golf is full of storied traditions.

That being said, NBC Sports golf broadcaster Paul Azinger isn't a fan of one longstanding custom.

During the third round of the St. Jude Championship on Saturday, the 1993 PGA Championship winner criticized the 18th-green handshake tradition.

"These guys take their hats off, rub their hands through their sweaty hair, then shake the other guy's hand," Azinger said. "Brutal tradition."

The first leg of the FedExCup Playoffs kicked off at TPC Southwind earlier this week. Austrian golfer Sepp Straka currently leads the tournament midway through his third round with a 12-under score.

In the midst of one of the greatest golf seasons of all time, American Scottie Scheffler leads the 2022 FedExCup standings by a significant margin. The next leader is Australian star Cameron Smith, who trails by more than 1,000 points.

Scheffler was cut from the St. Jude Championship after posting a 1-under score through the first two rounds.

The next leg of the playoffs will take place at the BMW Championship in Wilmington, Delaware next weekend.