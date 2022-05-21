Look: Golf Fans Were Furious With Tiger Woods Angle

FARMINGDALE, NEW YORK - MAY 17: Tiger Woods of the United States plays his tee shot on the fourth hole during the second round of the 2019 PGA Championship on the Black Course at Bethpage State Park on May 17, 2019 in Farmingdale, New York. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

Fans hoping to get a good look of Tiger Woods critical birdie putt in Round 2 of the PGA Championship were upset with ESPN's broadcast Friday.

As Tiger fought back to make the cut, ESPN's cameras chose a very strange angle; filming from from behind a fan's iPhone, which didn't allow viewers to really see the putt.

Golf fans let their voices be heard on social media.

"A camera operator tries to be creative and ends up ruining the shot," one user tweeted. "Maybe he should stick to cheap weddings."

"Worst camera view ever. Yeah I want to watch tv so I can watch it on a phone," another tweeted at ESPN with a thumbs-down emoji.

"Why on earth would you ever use this shot when Tiger is putting for birdie?????" asked Spencer Tilus.

"I was literally shocked watching this on my TV," another fan commented. "Someone coordinated and signed off on this??"

"ESPN golf coverage folks."

Woods stayed alive Friday but things quickly came crashing down in Round 3. Now, some are wondering if the 15-time major champion will even be able to finish out the tournament.