Look: Golf Star Asked If He'd Play In Vladimir Putin Tournament

Getty Images.

Several big-name golfers have been lured to the new Saudi-backed LIV Tour with promises of massive contracts and record-breaking tournament purses.

While the money is undeniable, questions regarding the moral integrity of these players have been brought to light.

The Saudi Arabian government has been the subject of multiple human rights violations in recent years — including the murder and dismemberment of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018.

During a press conference ahead of the LIV Tour's opening event at the Centurion Club outside of London, golfers Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood responded to questions about their moral compasses.

"Is there anywhere in the world you wouldn't play? If Vladimir Putin had a tournament, would you play that?" one reporter asked.

Poulter refused to answer the question.

"That's speculation. I'm not even going to comment on speculation," the Englishman responded.

"If the money was right, is there any way you wouldn't play?" the reporter continued.

"I don't need to answer that question," Poulter said after a long pause.

The reporter then directed his question to Westwood.

"Would you play in apartheid South Africa, for example?" he asked.

"You're just asking us to answer a hypothetical question there. We can't answer a question on that," Westwood replied.

Poulter, Westwood and the rest of the LIV Tour field will tee off in their first event on Thursday.