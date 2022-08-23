Look: Golf World Reacts To Brooks Koepka's Racy Wedding Photos

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 10: Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims attend The 2019 ESPYs at Microsoft Theater on July 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/FilmMagic)

Star golfer Brooks Koepka and his wife, Jena Sims, have been making a lot of headlines over the past few months.

Earlier this summer, Koepka announced his decision to leave the PGA Tour for the LIV Golf series. The four-time major champion earned a massive payday as a result.

He's not the only one in the relationship making money moves, though. Sims, a model and actress, launched her own swimsuit line recently as well.

Earlier this summer, the pair said their "I do's" and were married. On Monday night, Sims took to Instagram to show a new look at their wedding and the ensuing photoshoot.

They literally "took the plunge."

Check it out.

Fans loved the series of photos.

"Gorgeous and such an epic idea for wedding photos!!!" one person said.

"The smile he has lookin at you in that third pic," another said.

"Y'all are stunning and these photos are priceless!" a third fan said.

What do you think of the photos?