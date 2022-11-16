Look: Golf World Reacts To Charles Barkley's New Swing

LAFAYETTE HILL, PA - SEPTEMBER 11: NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley looks on while smoking a cigar during the Julius Erving Golf Classic at The ACE Club on September 11, 2017 in Lafayette Hill, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images for PGD Global)

Is there any greater comeback in the history of sports than Charles Barkley's golf swing?

Working with golf instructor and former PGA Tour winner Stan Utley, Chuck's brand new form is looking better than ever.

Here's what the golf world had to say about Barkley's motion on Wednesday.

"I can see Chuck taking Kenny and Ernie to the wood shed with that new swing," a user said.

"This is inspiring," another replied. "If Chuck can go from that insane yippy swing to this, there is hope for us all."

"Charles got a stock draw now off the deck and I’m still scared of the tee box," a fan commented. "Anything is possible."

"Wow!!"

"Stan Utley should be nominated for Coach of The Year!" another tweeted. "Gets my vote."

"WOW!! Charles you got rid of the glitch! Swing is looking awesome. Looks like approaching single digit handicap."

Awesome stuff, Charles!