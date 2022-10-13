Look: Golf World Reacts To Paige Spiranac Drive Video

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - MAY 01: Paige Spiranac of United States poses for photographs on Day One of the Omega Dubai Moonlight Classic at Emirates Golf Club on May 01, 2019 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, social media influencer Paige Spiranac posted a video on Instagram to promote Club Champion.

The video that Spiranac shared on Instagram shows her hitting a very solid drive.

As she always does, Spiranac had a clever caption for this post. She decided to poke fun at her outfit.

"Cheeky little deal from @clubchampion 50% off fitting fee! Just in time for the holiday season code is PAIGE," she wrote. "Get fit for new clubs today! Link in my bio to find a location near you."

Unsurprisingly, most of Spiranac's followers left positive comments on this post.

"You hit that ball at least 490 yards," one follower said.

"Stop making it look easy, some of us are still struggling," another follower wrote.

"Lady stop destroying the field," a third person commented.

Spiranac has proven over the past few years that she's great at creating engagement. Her latest Instagram post is just more proof of that.