Look: Golf World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Mom Photo

On Monday afternoon, Paige Spiranac posted the following question on Twitter: "Who would you want to see commentating in the golf booth?" For some reason, this question angered one of her followers.

One person replied, "Let's see how your doing in 20yrs from now with out your looks. At least Faldo has experienced the game."

Spiranac had an incredible response to this tweet, sharing a photo of her mother on Twitter.

"This is my mom in her 60s," Spiranac wrote. "I think I'm going to be just fine."

For the most part, Spiranac's followers are impressed with how well her mother has aged.

"I know exactly what 95% of adult males are now thinking…… I wonder if Paige got her golf skills from her mom," one fan tweeted.

Of course, a few Zach Wilson jokes were made because of this photo.

After seeing how well this post did on Twitter, we'd have to imagine this is the last time someone tries to knock Spiranac about her current or future appearance.