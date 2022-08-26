Look: Golf World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's New Towel Photo

Former professional golfer turned social media superstar Paige Spiranac revealed her new golf towel earlier this morning.

Spiranac, who played collegiately at the University of Arizona and San Diego State, has gone viral with her golf towels before, most notably prior to The Masters.

This will be her best one yet, though. On Friday morning, she took to social media to finally reveal the new towel - which she's been teasing for over a week.

She took a page from the the movie Happy Gilmore with the last towel.

"When you feel the cards are stacked against you and your game isn’t going as expected, just go to your Happy Place," the description for the towel reads. "This Devant towel is the perfect high quality accessory to keep the fun in your game and get you to the 19th hole where cold beers and good friends are waiting for you."

Check it out.

Fans loved the new merch.

"Twitter may break after this," another fan said.

"The only thing missing is Chubbs looking down from Heaven," another fan said.