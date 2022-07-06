Look: Golf World Reacts To Rory McIlroy's Strong Warning

BROOKLINE, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 17: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland lines upa putt on the first hole during the second round of the 2022 U.S.Open Championship at The Country Club on June 17, 2022 in Brookline, Massachusetts. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images) David Cannon/Getty Images

PGA Tour star Rory McIlroy made his opinion on the new LIV Golf series known early and often.

During a recent interview, the 33-year-old Irishman made it clear that he doesn't want any LIV golfers crawling back to the PGA Tour they left behind.

"I think at this stage, if you go over and play on a different tour, then go over and play on a different tour," he said, per Golf Monthly. "You're sort of basically leaving all your peers behind to go make more money, which is fine. But just go over there. Don't try and come back and play over here again."

The golf world took to Twitter to react to McIlroy's statements.

Given the polarizing nature of the LIV Golf series, these comments resulted in a mixed bag of reactions from fans of the game.

"Rory, as always, shooting from the hip and telling It like it is," one wrote.

"The more he opens his mouth,the more moronic he becomes. I think sports stars should be asked for opinions…their sport 'genius' doesn’t extend beyond field of play," another opposed.

McIlroy currently ranks as World No. 2 behind his fellow PGA Tour golfer Scottie Scheffler.