Look: Golf World Reacts To The Charlie Woods Interview

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 19: Tiger Woods of the United States, son Charlie Woods and Justin Thomas of the United States walk up the 18th hole during the first round of the PNC Championship at the Ritz Carlton Golf Club on December 19, 2020 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Over the weekend at the Notah Begay junior golf event, Charlie Woods shot the best round of his young golf career.

With Tiger Woods serving as his caddie, Charlie recorded a 68 on Sunday at Mission Inn Resort in Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida. Following the round, he participated in what might be his first real interview.

Golf fans flocked to social media to react to the interview. Fans loved that Tiger was on the bag for his son.

"Tiger Woods as your dad would be cool. Tiger as your caddie is awesome," a fan said.

Some fans couldn't stop talking about his hands - for whatever reason.

"why are his hands so big, legit comically big is that real? Mind is pretzeled over this," one fan said.

"This kids hands are huge. He’s due for a growth spurt, then it’s over for the tour," said another.

Charlie is just getting started in the game.