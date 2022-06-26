Look: Golf World Reacts To The 'Putt Of The Year'

Tim Petrovic dropped what very well could be the putt of the year in the third round of the U.S. Senior Open Championship over the weekend.

The American golfer was able to bounce back from a string of bogies with a miraculous putt that ran several feet past the hole before reversing course and saving par.

The golf world reacted to the "Happy Gilmore"-esque putt on social media.

"Filth," one user replied.

"Wowza putt," commented WGR's Brian Koziol.

"How ridiculous is this?" Andy Stevenson rhetorically asked.

"What a putt!!" tweeted Rahul Welde. "Wonder why he would try this instead of the usual."

"'Did that go in? I mean I saw it go up, did it come back? Alright.' - Happy Gilmore."

"When I first saw this putt I was thinking, 'what the heck did Petrovic just do?'" said one fan. "Then the latter part of the sequence happened."

"Pardon?" another asked.

Petrovic currently sits at 2-over headed into the final day.