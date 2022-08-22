Look: Golf World Reacts To The Shooter McGavin Photo

PARAMUS, NJ - AUGUST 24: Christopher McDonald (Shooter McGavin from Happy Gilmore) stops by the interview area during the second round of THE NORTHERN TRUST at Ridgewood Country Club on August 24, 2018 in Paramus, New Jersey. (Photo by Chris Condon/PGA TOUR)

Christopher McDonald took a legendary photo with Tiger Woods on Monday.

McDonald played Shooter McGavin in the movie "Happy Gilmore" which came out in 1996. It pits McDonald's character against Adam Sandler's "Happy Gilmore" and it's considered to be one of the best sports movies of all-time.

The photo was tweeted out by the official account of the PGA Tour:

Golf fans are currently freaking out on social media over this photo.

The 25th anniversary of the movie was last year and it's a must-watch, especially for a golf fan.

There's definitely a chance that Adam Sandler gets a little jealous after seeing his movie nemesis get a photo with one of the best golfers to ever live.