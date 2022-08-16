Look: Golf World Reacts To Tiger Woods Airport Video
Tiger Woods has officially landed at Atlantic Aviation ahead of the BMW Championships.
Woods is set to be on hand for the massive PGA Tour meeting amid its feud with LIV Golf.
Here's the video of him getting off the plane:
Everything is reportedly on the table at this meeting, from major boycotts to PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan's future, to even a major compromise, per Alan Shipnuck.
Fans are excited to see Woods at the meeting, but they don't want him driving there.
"Is it too much to ask that they let Rickie drive? The guy was a world-class dirt bike rider in his teenage years," one fan tweeted.
Woods will do the best he can to help the PGA Tour during this time.
This meeting could be a dandy, to say the least.