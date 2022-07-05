Look: Golf World Reacts To Tiger Woods' Secret

(Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

After finishing up tied for 39th at the JP McManus Pro-Am, Tiger Woods will reportedly overseas to prep for next week's British Open.

But where he'll be practicing? That's a secret, Tiger says.

Via Golf Channel's Brentley Romine: "I don't want to tell you," [Woods] told reporters today, "because I don't want everyone coming down and watching us."

The golf world reacted Woods' secret on Tuesday.

"That is sad that he has to keep so many things secret," one user said. "Definitely a downside to what he’s accomplished and done for the game! Hope he plays well at the Old Course."

"Brentley (apparently that’s a name) - we’re staying at Carnoustie," a Charlie Woods account trolled.

"How many golf courses could there possibly be in Britain," asked CBS Sports' Adi Joseph.

"If I were Tiger and wanted to stay out of circulation until the dogs get tired (to paraphrase another T.W.) in Scotland, I might hole up at Ardfin, Carnegie Club/Skibo Castle or Loch Lomond. In England, maybe Beaverbrook and/or Queenwood around London," tweeted Tim Gavrich. "Where else am I missing?"

Tiger pulled out of last month's US Open in order to be ready physically for next week's 150th British Open at the storied St Andrews links.