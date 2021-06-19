The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Look: Golfer Just 4-Putted From Six Feet Away At U.S. Open

Brian Harman putts at the U.S. Open.

Heading into the sixth hole on Saturday, Brian Harman was just four shots off the lead at 1-under par in the U.S. Open. But coming out of the par-4 sixth hole, the 34-year-old golfer sat at 1-over on the tournament.

The collapse took place exclusively on the difficult Poa Annua greens of Torrey Pines — all within six feet of the hole.

After getting on the green in three, Harman stepped up to save par with a testy six-foot putt. Burning the left edge, his shot lipped out past the hole. He did the same on the next putt, rimming out from about four feet — this time on the right edge.

Stepping up to his third putt with obvious frustration, Harman struck one more miss — sending the ball all the way around the cup for 180 degree lip out.

Here’s a clip of the brutal four putt:

Coming into his third-round Saturday today, Harman was 1-over par on the tournament. Two straight birdies on Holes 3 and 4 had him primed to make a run at the lead at 1-under.

This four putt is an unsightly blemish on what would have been an excellent start to the round.

Harman currently sits tied for 28th with a 1-over score through eight holes.

Leaders Russell Henley and Richard Bland (-5) will tee off at 4:35 p.m. ET.


About Matt Audilet

Matt is a writer at The Spun.