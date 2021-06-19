Look: Golfer Just 4-Putted From Six Feet Away At U.S. Open

Heading into the sixth hole on Saturday, Brian Harman was just four shots off the lead at 1-under par in the U.S. Open. But coming out of the par-4 sixth hole, the 34-year-old golfer sat at 1-over on the tournament.

The collapse took place exclusively on the difficult Poa Annua greens of Torrey Pines — all within six feet of the hole.

After getting on the green in three, Harman stepped up to save par with a testy six-foot putt. Burning the left edge, his shot lipped out past the hole. He did the same on the next putt, rimming out from about four feet — this time on the right edge.

Stepping up to his third putt with obvious frustration, Harman struck one more miss — sending the ball all the way around the cup for 180 degree lip out.

Here’s a clip of the brutal four putt:

The sad music, a la FOX NFL injury music, is such a hilarious touch by NBC on this Brian Harman 4 Jack pic.twitter.com/brKLv5aMXe — Christopher Powers (@CPowers14) June 19, 2021

Coming into his third-round Saturday today, Harman was 1-over par on the tournament. Two straight birdies on Holes 3 and 4 had him primed to make a run at the lead at 1-under.

This four putt is an unsightly blemish on what would have been an excellent start to the round.

Harman currently sits tied for 28th with a 1-over score through eight holes.

Leaders Russell Henley and Richard Bland (-5) will tee off at 4:35 p.m. ET.