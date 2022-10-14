Look: Gordon Hayward's Awful Haircut Is Going Viral
Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward is going with a new look ahead of the 2022-23 season. The veteran hooper unveiled a new haircut during a preseason press conference on Friday.
The NBA world isn't too impressed by the new cut.
Take a look for yourself here:
"Did he cut it himself?" one fan asked.
"Just took the Hornets under 35.5 wins," another joked.
"It looks like a hairpiece Where does the forehead end? Why lol yikes," another wrote.
Since signing a four-year, $120 million contract with the Hornets in 2020, Hayward has played in just 93 games. He missed a significant portion of Charlotte's 2021-22 season with an ankle injury.
When healthy, Hayward has averaged 17.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game with the Hornets. He notched a team-high 16 points and seven rebounds in his team's final preseason game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday.
Hayward and the Hornets will tipoff their 2022-23 season with a matchup against the Spurs next Wednesday.