Look: Gordon Hayward's Awful Haircut Is Going Viral

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 10: Gordon Hayward #20 of the Charlotte Hornets dribbles during the first quarter of the game against the Washington Wizards at Spectrum Center on October 10, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward is going with a new look ahead of the 2022-23 season. The veteran hooper unveiled a new haircut during a preseason press conference on Friday.

The NBA world isn't too impressed by the new cut.

Take a look for yourself here:

"Did he cut it himself?" one fan asked.

"Just took the Hornets under 35.5 wins," another joked.

"It looks like a hairpiece Where does the forehead end? Why lol yikes," another wrote.

Since signing a four-year, $120 million contract with the Hornets in 2020, Hayward has played in just 93 games. He missed a significant portion of Charlotte's 2021-22 season with an ankle injury.

When healthy, Hayward has averaged 17.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game with the Hornets. He notched a team-high 16 points and seven rebounds in his team's final preseason game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday.

Hayward and the Hornets will tipoff their 2022-23 season with a matchup against the Spurs next Wednesday.