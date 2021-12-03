The Spun

Look: Graphic Showing NFL’s Draft Order Is Going Viral

A general view of the stage at the NFL Draft as the Eagles are set to pick.ARLINGTON, TX - APRIL 26: The Philadelphia Eagles logo is seen on a video board during the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium on April 26, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

While there’s still six weeks remaining in the 2021 NFL season, fans from around the league are already looking ahead to the 2022 draft.

On Friday, Sports Illustrated posted a graphic featuring the draft order if the season ended today. Suffice it to say, it’s a pretty funky looking list.

The New York Jets, New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles would all have two picks within the top 10 — each in consecutive order.

  1. Detroit Lions
  2. Jacksonville Jaguars
  3. Houston Texans
  4. New York Jets
  5. New York Jets — via Seattle
  6. New York Giants — via Chicago
  7. New York Giants
  8. Carolina Panthers
  9. Philadelphia Eagles
  10. Philadelphia Eagles — via Miami

Take a look at the graphic here:

The Jamal Adams trade with the Seahawks continues to be the gift that keeps on giving for the Jets. With Seattle in the midst of a shocking 3-8 season, the Jets’ first-round pick acquired in the 2020 blockbuster trade for the star safety has made its way into the top five. New York has earned its top-five pick with a 3-8 record of its own.

The Giants acquired their extra first-round pick when the Bears traded down to select Justin Fields with the No. 11 pick in the 2021 draft. Both teams are currently 4-7 on the year.

The Eagles received a 2022 first-round pick from the Dolphins when they traded back from No. 6 to No. 12. Ultimately trading back up to No. 10 and drafting DeVonta Smith, Philly retained its future selection. Both the Eagles and Dolphins are 5-7 on the year, but Miami is rolling on a four-game win streak.

There’s no telling where the final draft order will end up, but this list is certainly interesting to think about.

