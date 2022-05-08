Look: Grayson Allen's Longtime Girlfriend Is Going Viral

MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 08: Grayson Allen #7 of the Milwaukee Bucks looks on against the Miami Heat during the second half at FTX Arena on December 08, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Grayson Allen and the Milwaukee Bucks had a big Saturday, as they won Game 3 of their Eastern Conference second round playoff series against the Boston Celtics.

Milwaukee is now leading Boston, 2-1, heading into a pivotal Game 4 on Monday night.

Perhaps we'll see Allen's longtime girlfriend turned fiancee in attendance on Monday night.

Allen has been dating former Duke soccer player Morgan Reid since their college days.

CARY, NC - AUGUST 18: Duke's Morgan Reid during the North Carolina Tar Heels game versus the Duke Blue Devils on August 18, 2017, at Koka Booth Stadium in Cary, NC. (Photo by Andy Mead/YCJ/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Grayson and Morgan began dating during their time at Duke. They've since stuck together and actually got engaged earlier this year during the NBA All-Star break.

Reid, who played collegiately at Duke, went on to play professionally in the National Women's Soccer League.

She was a standout player for the Blue Devils.

If Grayson and Morgan decide to have kids, they will be giving them some pretty athletic genes.

Game 4 of the Bucks vs. Celtics series is set for Monday night.