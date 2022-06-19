Look: Grayson Murray Is Melting Down At The U.S. Open

Grayson Murray may not be a household name in the golf world. But he's quickly becoming one in this final round of the U.S. Open for the meltdown he's been having.

After a birdie on his first hole, it seemed like Murray might be in for a big day and maybe even his highest finish ever at a major. But things quickly went south - as did Murray's composure.

On the seventh hole, Murray had a quadruple bogey and tossed his club like a tomahawk in the process. But the meltdown was complete on the tenth hole.

Murray hit his ball into the rough and knew immediately that he would struggle to get out. So when he saw where his ball landed, he snapped his club Bo Jackson style over leg.

Qualifying for the final rounds of the U.S. Open was difficult enough for Grayson Murray. He had the round of his life in the second round with a 67 just to make the cut.

But Murray struggled in Round Three, recording a 76. His finish - and his earnings - are going to take a big dip as a result of today's meltdown. Through 10 holes he's eight over par with the second-worst score on the tour.

The 2022 U.S. Open was only the third major Murray has ever qualified for. He made the U.S. Open as an amateur in 2013, where he missed the cut. In 2017 he qualified for the 2017 PGA Championship, finishing in a tie for 22nd.

What could have been a chance for an event for Murray to remember has now become one he'd probably rather forget.

It's hard not to have a meltdown under those circumstances.