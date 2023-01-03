Look: Greatest Darts Highlight Of All-Time Is Going Viral

Is this the greatest leg of darts ever?

After going back-and-forth in the 2023 World Championship Final, Michael Smith was able to outlast Michael Van Gerwen (who made one slip-up) to pin a perfect leg of his own.

What a scene across the pond in London:

"Our eyes are blessed," tweeted Specsavers.

"I cannot believe what I’ve just seen! Absolutely incredible!" a fan replied. "Whoever wins, what a final this is already! Wow."

"I've never watched darts in my life but this is crazy," another user said.

"This is the greatest thing I’ve ever witnessed live. Jumped out of my chair and literally screamed," another commented.

"If you don’t watch darts, watch darts."

"This is actually the greatest sporting moment of all time. Certainly the most difficult to achieve!"

"I mean it doesn’t get any better than this…………." a user said.

Edge of your seat stuff.