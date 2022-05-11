Look: Greg Norman Called Out For 'Astonishing' Comment

NAPLES, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 12: Greg Norman looks on after during the final round of the QBE Shootout at Tiburon Golf Club on December 12, 2021 in Naples, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

World renowned golfer Greg Norman has taken a great deal of heat for his unabashed support of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series.

The retired Australian golfer got in bed when the Saudi league when he agreed to take a position as its chief executive and commissioner. In the wake of that decision, questions regarding his moral compass have bubbled to the surface.

The LIV Series is backed by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund. In 2018, the Saudi government was allegedly responsible for the murder and dismemberment of dissident Saudi Arabian journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

Norman brushed off this major human rights violation by saying "we've all made mistakes."

“Everybody has owned up to it, right? It has been spoken about, from what I’ve read, going on what you guys reported. Take ownership, no matter what it is," The Shark said during a media day at Centurion Club near St Albans, per The Times. "Look, we’ve all made mistakes and you just want to learn from those mistakes and how you can correct them going forward.”

Unsurprisingly, these unfathomably tone-deaf comments have yielded quite a bit of backlash.

"An amazing quote here...and by amazing I mean Greg Norman is becoming more reprehensible by the day," New York Post golf insider Brian Wacker wrote.

"He’s a complete parody at this point," USA Today insider Dan Wolken added.

The 67-year-old retired golfer was also asked about the mass execution of 81 men in Saudi Arabia on March 12.

“I got a lot of messages but quite honestly I look forward,” Norman said. “I don’t look back. I don’t look into the politics of things. I’m not going to get into the quagmire of whatever else happens in someone else’s world. I heard about it and just kept moving on.”

The LIV Golf Invitational Series will stage its inaugural invitational tournament worth $25 million on June 9-11.