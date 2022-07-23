Look: Gregg Popovich Makes Surprise Appearance At Social Justice Summit

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 18: Head Coach Gregg Popovich of the San Antonio Spurs looks on during the second half of a game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on November 18, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Longtime San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich is one of the most vocal figures in the sports world when it comes to social justice issues.

So while his appearance at the United Justice Coalition (UJC) Summit was unannounced, it certainly isn't surprising.

The all-time great NBA coach presented Innocence Project co-founder Barry Scheck with an award that honors "a program that exonerates the wrongly convicted," per NBA insider Shams Charania.

The UCJ Summit is organized Jay Z’s Roc Nation.

Popovich frequently speaks his mind on social issues — particularly on issues of racial injustice. He took today's appearance as another opportunity to shine a light on those problems.

"I don't have the answers, but it pisses me off. It hurts me. It confounds me. I wonder 'where the hell do I live?" he said in the clip posted by Charania. "I live in a country I did not know exists. I knew there were racists — but I had no idea it was to this level."

Pop is heading into his 27th season as head coach of the Spurs.