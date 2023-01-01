Look: Gregg Popovich Uses 3 Words To Describe Luka Doncic

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 27: Head coach Gregg Popovich of the San Antonio Spurs looks on against the Washington Wizards during the first half at Capital One Arena on March 27, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

It's been a crazy week for Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic.

On Tuesday, he set a franchise record with a 60-point performance against the New York Knicks as the Mavericks won by five, 126-121. He also finished the game with 21 rebounds and 10 assists, which is good for a triple-double.

It was the first 60/20/10 game ever recorded in NBA history.

Doncic then had another ridiculous game on Saturday against the San Antonio Spurs. He finished with 51 points, nine assists, and six rebounds as the Mavericks won a nailbiter, 126-125.

After the game, Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich gave Doncic some big-time praise.

"He's just a beautiful basketball player," Popovich said.

He couldn't have said it any better even if he tried.

Right now, Doncic is arguably the front-runner for league MVP. He's averaging 34 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists per game as the Mavericks are 21-16 this season.