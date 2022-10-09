Look: Gross Browns Stadium Photo Going Viral Sunday

CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 22: A general view from the upper deck of FirstEnergy Stadium prior to the National Football League game between the Los Angeles Rams and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2019, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Some bugs made their way to FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday.

Zac Jackson, who covers the Browns for The Athletic, took a picture of some midges gathering right outside the press box.

This is definitely something that almost nobody wants to see at an NFL stadium.

That said, it's that time of year for the midges as the weather is starting to get cooler. The summer bugs are leaving while the fall bugs are crawling out of the woodwork.

Hopefully, they won't play a factor in letting the media cover the game as the Browns are set to go up against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Both teams are looking to get to 3-2 overall heading into Week 6.

Kickoff will be at 1 p.m. ET and it'll be regionally televised by CBS.